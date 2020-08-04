Alanis Morissette Crafts Sweet Tribute to Her Family With ‘Ablaze’ Video

Alanis Morissette shared the video for “Ablaze” on Tuesday, featuring heartfelt moments with her family at home.

The song, a track from her latest album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, is an earnest tribute to her children: “My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze,” she sings sweetly during the chorus. In the video, directed by Erin Elders, Morissette and her husband Souleye dress up in costumes and bounce around on a trampoline in the backyard with their three children, interspersed with home video clips.

Morissette released her album Such Pretty Forks in the Road last week. She’s announced a “virtual escape experience” of the same name, based on the record, to be launched in a limited run on August 22nd via game developer Mission Escape Games. The online experience can feature one to five players; tickets and more information can be found at Morissette’s website.

The musician recently opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The first two times I had it, it was more sort of depressive symptoms,” she said. “This time around, maybe one percent is depression. The rest is just anxiety and all the pictures and all the horrifying parts of PPD [postpartum depression.] But yeah, sleep is scarce. And I sleep whenever I can, which is not a large amount of time, but enough to keep going.”