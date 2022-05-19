 Alanis Morissette Announces Album of Guided Meditations - Rolling Stone
Alanis Morissette Will Guide Fans Through Their Subconscious on New Meditation Album

Alanis Morissette attends the "Jagged Little Pill" Broadway opening night in New York on Dec. 5, 2019.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP

After expanding her musical output to Broadway with her 2019 Tony Award-winning jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette will soon explore a new sonic territory: meditation music.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will release The Storm Before the Calm, an album of guided meditations co-written with Dave Harrington, on June 17. In advance of the album, Morissette dropped track “Safety—Empath in Paradise” — an 11-minute new age epic featuring hypnotic drums and soothing drone sounds.

“Meditating rests my interior, to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations — I can hear my own capital-S Self,” the “Ironic” singer said in a statement. “Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I’m not normally in. Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away.”

This summer, Morissette will embark on a tour of North America and Europe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill. The North American tour kicks off July 10 in Ottawa, Ontario and wraps Aug. 6 in Mountain View, California. Fellow Nineties chart-toppers Garbage will provide support on select U.S. and Canadian dates, while Beth Orton will serve as opener for the tour’s European leg.

Listen to “Safety—Empath in Paradise” below.

