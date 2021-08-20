Alan Parsons Live Project Postpones U.S. Tour Due to Covid-19 Resurgence

The Alan Parsons Live Project has postponed its U.S. tour due to the resurgence of Covid-19.

“It is with huge disappointment that I have postponed our upcoming U.S. tour dates in August and September,” Alan Parsons said in a statement. “Nothing is more important to me than the safety of my band, crew, the concert staff, and most importantly, of course, you — the fans. This has been a very difficult and devastating decision — we were so thrilled to be returning to the stage for the first time in over a year and a half. The world could use more music right now, however, it just isn’t safe yet for us to come together indoors for events like concerts.”

The trek was scheduled to begin August 27th in Burbank, California, and conclude September 22nd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, making stops along the way in Delta variant “hot spots” states like Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. For the majority of the trek, the band also booked indoor venues.

Parsons added, “All shows should be re-scheduled. If you already have tickets, please hang on to them — they will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly. Until we can safely join together again, please take care of yourselves and each other. ‘I wanted you to know — you’ve always shared my deepest thoughts – you follow where I go.'”