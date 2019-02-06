Al Green Plots First Tour in Seven Years

Soul legend Al Green has announced a short tour that marks his first run of shows in seven years.

The five-date tour kicks off April 4th at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas. Green will then perform in Irving, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana – where he’ll take the stage at the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival – and Houston, Texas, before wrapping May 3rd at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Green will receive support from Tank and the Bangas and the War and Treaty on select dates.

Tickets for Al Green’s theater shows will go on sale February 8th at 10 a.m. local time (tickets for Jazz Fest are already on sale). Complete information is available via Green’s Facebook page.

While Green has not released a new album since 2008’s Lay It Down, last September the 72-year-old singer released his first song in ten years, a rendition of the soul deep cut “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.” The track has been covered by artists like Jerry Lee Lewis, Linda Martell and Freddy Fender, and it was producer Matt Ross-Spang’s idea for Green to cover it.

Al Green Tour Dates

April 24 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (with Tank and the Bangas)

April 26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with the War and Treaty)

April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 30 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (with Tank and the Bangas)

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre (with the War and Treaty)