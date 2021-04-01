AJR Perform ‘Way Less Sad’ in the Woods on ‘Kimmel’

AJR appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent single “Way Less Sad.” The song, which comes off the band’s recent fourth album OK Orchestra, got a lively performance in the woods rather than on Kimmel’s stage, accompanied by some trippy lights.

The dance-fueled rendition of “Way Less Sad” brings up memories of late-night music festivals, with the trio of brothers offering the feeling of a party in the forest.

OK Orchestra, a follow-up to 2019’s Neotheater, dropped in March. Last year, the band shared a cover of Fountains of Wayne’s “Hackensack” in honor of frontman Adam Schlesinger, who died from complications related to COVID-19.

“Fountains of Wayne have been one of our biggest inspirations as a band,” the band said. “With a song like ‘Hackensack,’ to be able to write about the most mundane suburban lifestyle and turn it into something important and emotional is exactly what we try to do in songs. We were so upset to hear about losing Adam Schlesinger to COVID-19, so we wanted to do this salute to one of our favorite songs of all time.”