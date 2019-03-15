AJR Plot Headlining North American Headlining Tour

Pop-rock siblings AJR will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their upcoming album, Neotheater.

The extensive run launches September 20th at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs, Iowa and stretches all the way through October into late November. The North American leg will wrap November 22nd at the UPMC Event Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after which the band will embark on a European tour in December.

Tickets for the Neotheater tour will go on sale March 22nd. Complete information is available on AJR’s website. Prior to their fall tour, AJR will play a handful of major festivals, including Bottleneck, Bonnaroo and Firefly.

Neotheater is set to arrive April 26th and boasts the band’s Top 20 alternative radio hit, “100 Bad Days.” The record marks AJR’s third LP and follows 2017’s The Click. Earlier this week, the band performed “100 Bad Days,” as well as a handful of songs from The Click, during an outdoor performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

AJR Tour Dates

September 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

September 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 1 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

October 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

October 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 10 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

October 18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

October 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

October 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

October 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

October 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

October 31 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

November 8 – Orland, FL @ Hard Rock Live

November 9 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

November 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

November 16 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

November 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

November 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center