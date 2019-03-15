AJR Plot Headlining North American Headlining Tour

Pop-rock siblings AJR will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their upcoming album, Neotheater.
The extensive run launches September 20th at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs, Iowa and stretches all the way through October into late November. The North American leg will wrap November 22nd at the UPMC Event Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after which the band will embark on a European tour in December.
Tickets for the Neotheater tour will go on sale March 22nd. Complete information is available on AJR’s website. Prior to their fall tour, AJR will play a handful of major festivals, including Bottleneck, Bonnaroo and Firefly.
Neotheater is set to arrive April 26th and boasts the band’s Top 20 alternative radio hit, “100 Bad Days.” The record marks AJR’s third LP and follows 2017’s The Click. Earlier this week, the band performed “100 Bad Days,” as well as a handful of songs from The Click, during an outdoor performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
AJR Tour Dates
September 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
September 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
October 1 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
October 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
October 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 10 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
October 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
October 18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
October 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
October 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
October 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
October 23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
October 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
October 29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
October 31 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
November 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
November 8 – Orland, FL @ Hard Rock Live
November 9 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
November 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
November 16 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
November 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
November 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center