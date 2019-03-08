See AJR’s Trippy Video For ‘100 Bad Days’ Featuring Disembodied Heads

AJR take a trippy turn in their new video for “100 Bad Days,” which features their disembodied heads mining positivity despite experiencing many bad circumstances. In the Tim Nackashi-directed and London Alley-produced visual, their individual body parts move independently and surreally melt away and reappear via special effects.

The siblings sing about life’s disappointments – from getting drunk and becoming injured to experiencing heartbreak and performing a show “and no one showed.” However, as the clip displays via the floating segments of their bodies, they seem to conclude that the sum of those individual parts and experiences feeds into something better and helps them overcome fears. “A hundred bad days made a hundred good stories,” they sing on the buoyant chorus. “A hundred good stories made me interesting at parties, yeah/No, I ain’t scared of you/No, I ain’t scared of you no more.”

AJR will debut the Alternative Radio-charting single on television for the first time during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. “100 Bad Days” follows AJR’s previously released single, “Burn the House Down,” which was utilized as a semi-official anthem against gun violence by the March For Our Lives. The group is slated to perform at several U.S. festivals this year, including BottleRock, Bonnaroo and Firefly.