AJR Bring Exuberant ‘100 Bad Days’ Performance to ‘Kimmel’

Pop-rock sibling band AJR took over Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s outdoor performance stage to deliver their Alternative Radio-charting single “100 Bad Days” as well as a handful of songs from their 2017’s The Click, including “Weak,” “Sober Up” and “Three-Thirty” alongside “Burn the House Down” from the LP’s deluxe edition.

Mirroring the trio’s official video for “100 Bad Days,” the live TV performance debut of the song featured a close up of Jack Met singing as his disembodied head and hands appeared to be floating to kickoff the song. As the camera pulled back, it revealed Jack’s siblings Adam and Ryan, who all jumped around while performing the bouncy, horn-tipped tune.

“100 Bad Days” will appear on the band’s forthcoming Neotheater album, due on April 26th. The brothers recently unveiled an album trailer for the LP, which will also feature new song “Birthday Party.” AJR’s previously released song, “Burn the House Down,” was utilized as a semi-official anthem against gun violence by the March For Our Lives. The group will perform at several U.S. festivals this year, including BottleRock, Bonnaroo and Firefly.