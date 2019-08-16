Netflix Orders Animated Elvis Series From Priscilla Presley

An adult animated series starring a fictional Elvis Presley is coming to Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Friday. Netflix is partnering with Priscilla Presley and John Eddie to create Agent King, an “adult action comedy series” that positions the King as a secret government agent, moonlighting as a spy while still touring the country as a musician.

“Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the synopsis.

Priscilla Presley stated, “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that. My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Mike Arnold, who wrote several episodes of the animated spy comedy Archer, will serve as showrunner. Presley and Eddie are credited as co-creators and executive producers. Jerry Schilling, a noted member of Elvis’s entourage, has been hired as a consultant on the project, and menswear designer John Varvatos will create the animated Elvis’s wardrobe for the entire show.

The announcement comes on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’s death and the end of “Elvis Week,” an annual fan celebration of the King’s legacy.