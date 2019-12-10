Against Me! Plot Spring 2020 Tour — Plus How to Release New Music on Election Year

Against Me! are set to embark on a North American tour next spring — and they’re plotting new music.

The trek kicks off March 11th at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and wraps with a set April 4th at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Detroit musician Stef Chura will provide support throughout the tour, except the final festival show in Atlantic City.

Tickets for Against Me!’s 2020 run will go on sale December 13th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Against Me! released their most recent album, Shape Shift With Me, in 2016, although per a press release the band is working on a follow-up that will arrive in 2020. “Right now I’m trying to grasp and struggle with the idea of, ‘All right, how do you record and release an album in 2020 and not have it be completely eclipsed by the election?'” frontwoman Laura Jane Grace told Rolling Stone. Grace and her new band, the Devouring Mothers, released their debut LP, Bought to Rot.

In October, Against Me! embarked on their “2 Nights/4 Records/48 Songs” tour, during which they played four albums in their entirety — Searching for a Former Clarity, New Wave, White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues — over the course of back-to-back nights in multiple cities. Prior to their run next spring, the band will play three shows this December: Buffalo, New York, on December 13th, Austin, Texas, on December 29th and a New Year’s Eve gig in Denver, Colorado.

Against Me! 2020 Tour Dates

March 11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

March 12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

March 13 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

March 14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

March 17 – State College, PA @ Re//Bar

March 18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

March 19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

March 20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

March 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte

March 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

March 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Aug.

March 26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

March 27 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

March 28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

March 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

March 31 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

April 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

April 2 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

April 4 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival