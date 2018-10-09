Hear Against Me! Mix Tragedy, Euphoria on ‘People Who Died’ Cover

Against Me! unveiled a blistering cover of the Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” which will appear on the upcoming charity compilation, Songs That Saved My Life. The record arrives November 9th via Sub City/Hopeless Records, with proceeds benefitting mental health and suicide prevention charities.

“People Who Died” appeared on the Carroll Band’s 1980 debut, Catholic Boy, and became minor radio hit (Carroll is best known for his 1978 memoir, The Basketball Diaries). For their cover, Against Me! streamline the jagged blues of the original into a relentless, pop-punk ripper, while Laura Jane Grace delivers a vocal performance that captures the song’s surreal blend of tragedy and euphoria.

“Choosing to cover a song that is filled with death to be featured on a compilation dedicated to the thought that music can save your life seemed completely fitting to me,” Grace said of the cover. “I’ve always thought music was about taking all the sadness, pain, fear and trouble that you have weighing on you and turning it into something empowering, celebratory and life-affirming.”

Along with Against Me!’s cover of “People Who Died,” the Songs That Saved My Life compilation will also feature contributions from artists like Taking Back Sunday, Neck Deep, Dance Gavin Dance, Oceans Ate Alaska, the Maine and Dream State.