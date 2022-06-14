Afropunk Festival Makes 2022 Return With the Roots, Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye

Burna Boy, the Roots, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibs, Tierra Whack, and more have been tapped for the 2022 Afropunk Festival, returning to the live music sector for the first time since 2019.

Having taken place virtually for the past two years, Afropunk will return to Brooklyn, New York’s Commodore Barry Park, on Sept. 10 and 11.

The Roots will headline Afropunk on the first night in celebration of their 30-year anniversary as a band. Burna Boy will take the stage for night two, marking his first U.S. festival headlining slot. The performance will also be the Nigerian musician’s first New York City concert since his historic Madison Square Garden debut earlier this year.

The festival will feature additional appearances from Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Adekunle Gold, Mick Jenkins, Bbymutha, Rodney Chrome, Bartees Strange, Butcher Brown, Ekkstacy, Jany Green, Alex Mali, Kaleta & the Super, Yamba Band, Talia Goddess, and more across its two-day lineup.

The presale for the festival begins on Thursday, June 16th at 10 a.m. ET with general sale beginning on Friday, June 17th at 10 a.m. ET. All tickets will be available to purchase via the official Afropunk Festival website.