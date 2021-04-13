Afropunk Announces ‘Black Spring’ Virtual Festival Featuring Rico Nasty, Seu Jorge

Rico Nasty, Seu Jorge, and more have been tapped for the 2021 Afropunk festival, held on April 23rd.

Similar to last year, the event will take place virtually at 4 p.m. ET. This year the festival will celebrate “Black Spring,” which focuses on Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean artists. Seafoam Walls, Black Pantera, ChocQuibTown, Projexx, and others are set to appear, while Santana Caress Benitez will host.

The festival has also teamed up with NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series to showcase performances by Calma Carmona, Nenny, ChocQuibTown, and Luedji Luna.

“’Black Spring’ is a moment to celebrate our African lineage and not allow the exploits of colonialism to further separate us whether we speak Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, or Dutch. We are black,” producer Tina Farris said in a statement. “Celebrating with Tiny Desk is the perfect partner for this expansion in highlighting Afro-Latine and Afro-Caribbean voices. NPR has always been a purveyor of world music, and we are excited about expanding the Afropunk tenants with their audience.”

Added NPR Music’s Abby O’Neill: “Afropunk has excelled at artist curation and lifting up new voices throughout their global community. With our combined reach, we can expand the impact and celebration for this special edition of the Tiny Desk.”