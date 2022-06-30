Aespa Brings First All-English Single ‘Life’s Too Short’ to ‘Kimmel’

Days after performing at two back-to-back sold-out showcases in Los Angeles, K-Pop girl group Aespa continued their ongoing quest to win over American audiences with a performance of single “Life’s Too Short” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday evening. The track, which marks the group’s first-ever English language single, is slated to appear on Aespa’s upcoming mini album Girls, which drops July 8.

The foursome — comprised of Winter, Giselle, Karina, and Ningning — showcased the upbeat, self-assured song during a tightly-choreographed segment while audience members cheered during solos to show support for their favorite members. Fans first heard “Life’s Too Short” earlier this year when Aespa performed the track during their first full-length U.S. performance at Coachella as part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever showcase.

Girls marks the second mini album for the group, who debuted during the pandemic. It was preceded by 2021’s Savage and a handful of promotional singles.

Aespa will make another U.S. television appearance July 8 to promote the release of Girls when they become the first K-Pop girl group to perform during Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series.