Aespa Celebrate Release of Mini-Album ‘Girls’ With Title Track Video

The girls of Aespa are our new favorite villain-fighting video game characters. On Friday, the K-pop group celebrated the release of their second mini-album, Girls, by dropping the action-packed video for their title track.

Amid their signature choreography, the video sees the group — comprising Winter, Giselle, Karina, and Ningning — going up an elevator before transforming into characters going on different levels as each member defeats a different set of characters.

The video matches the theme of their mini-album’s cover art, which sees the girls as video game characters with superpowers. The track features singles like “Life’s Too Short,” “Illusion,” and “Black Mamba.”

“We’re so happy that our new project Girls — The 2nd Mini Album is finally out for all of our MYs to hear,” Aespa said in a press release about the EP. “With Girls, we were able to explore our sound more and tell new stories. We can’t wait to perform and meet our fans in person soon!”

Also to celebrate the mini-album’s release, the group — wearing coordinating schoolgirl outfits — went on Good Morning America to perform several tracks as part of the morning show’s concert series. They hit the stage with “Life’s Too Short,” “Black Mamba,” and “Girls.”

The second mini-album follows the release of Savage last October, which included fan favorites like “Lucid Dream,” “Savage,” and “Iconic.” The group made their U.S. debut with a performance at Coachella earlier this year and signed a deal with Warner Records in early June.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Aespa spoke about their quick rise to fame. At the time, the group was also eagerly looking towards the future, with Karina saying, “I’m sure that our song lyrics will get more interesting as they tell a story of our adventures in that world, adding on to the fun in uncovering the full story with each new release.”