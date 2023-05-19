fbpixel
Welcome to Aespa’s World: K-Pop Stars Plot Dates for First-Ever Global Tour

The group performed at two showcases in Los Angeles last summer, and hit the stage at Coachella
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: Winter, Karina, Giselle and Ningning of girl group aespa perform onstage during the Circle Chart Music Awards at the KSPO Dome on February 18, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Winter, Karina, Giselle and Ningning of girl group aespa perform onstage during the Circle Chart Music Awards at the KSPO Dome on February 18, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The K-Pop queens of Aespa are going on tour. On Friday, the girl group — comprising Karina, Winter Giselle, and Ningning — announced a 14-stop Live Tour 2023 ‘SYNK : Hyper Line’ later this year.

The tour is set to see the group stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston, before making their way to Latin America, performing in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. The group will also perform in Europe in late September.

Tickets for the U.S. dates are set to go on sale on Ticketmaster on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP tickets for the show, which includes soundcheck and gift items. The group is also set to perform at Governor’s Ball in mid-June.

The tour announcement comes nearly a year after they were signed by Warner Records. Last summer, the group hosted its first two showcases in the U.S. at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. They did the same in Japan last August. The girls also performed at Coachella last year.

The group released their album Girls in July 2022 and their mini-album My World earlier this year. The project included singles “Spicy” and “Welcome to My World.”

Aespa’s Live Tour 2023 ‘SYNK : Hyper Line’ Dates 

Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 22 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
Aug. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Aug. 27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
Sept. 2 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
Sept. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 8 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Sept. 11 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed
Sept. 14 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican
Sept. 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
Sept. 28 – London, UK @ The O2
Sept. 30 – Paris, France @ Dôme de Paris

