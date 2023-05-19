Welcome to Aespa’s World: K-Pop Stars Plot Dates for First-Ever Global Tour

The K-Pop queens of Aespa are going on tour. On Friday, the girl group — comprising Karina, Winter Giselle, and Ningning — announced a 14-stop Live Tour 2023 ‘SYNK : Hyper Line’ later this year.

The tour is set to see the group stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston, before making their way to Latin America, performing in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. The group will also perform in Europe in late September.

aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ TOUR



Tickets for the U.S. dates are set to go on sale on Ticketmaster on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP tickets for the show, which includes soundcheck and gift items. The group is also set to perform at Governor’s Ball in mid-June.

The tour announcement comes nearly a year after they were signed by Warner Records. Last summer, the group hosted its first two showcases in the U.S. at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. They did the same in Japan last August. The girls also performed at Coachella last year.

The group released their album Girls in July 2022 and their mini-album My World earlier this year. The project included singles "Spicy" and "Welcome to My World."

Aespa’s Live Tour 2023 ‘SYNK : Hyper Line’ Dates

Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

Aug. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Aug. 27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 2 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 8 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Sept. 11 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

Sept. 14 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

Sept. 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Sept. 28 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 30 – Paris, France @ Dôme de Paris