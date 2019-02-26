Aerosmith to Bring Vegas Show to the East Coast

In 2018, Aerosmith announced their Vegas residency, Deuces are Wild, which kicks off April 6th at the Park MGM – the same venue Lady Gaga has been selling out for her hit residency. “It seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that,” said guitarist Joe Perry. “We want to bring a show we can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour. A show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith.”

But fans now don’t have to travel to Vegas to see the show. They are bringing it to several other MGM venues – in Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild – East Coast Run will go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. The band says the show will be intimate and interactive, with the production put together by Fireplay, whose Amy Tinkham (Paul McCartney, James Taylor) and show producer Steve Dixon (Guns N’ Roses, Justin Timberlake) will bring a “custom-designed version of this show to each of these three unique venues.”

Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild – East Coast Dates

August 8th, 10th and 13th – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

August 16th and 18th – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

August 21st, 24th, 26th and 29th – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield

A presale begins today for member’s of the band’s fan club.