Aerosmith Give Rare ‘Movin’ Out’ Performance at Las Vegas Residency

Track from 1973 debut was first Steven Tyler, Joe Perry wrote together

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry remembered the origins of the first song they wrote together, “Movin’ Out,” during a recent performance of their Las Vegas residency, “Deuces Are Wild.”

The band shared the clip from the show, which took place April 23rd. In it, Perry picks out the song’s wiry lead riff while Tyler briefly sings the opening lines, “We all live on the edge of town/Where we all live ain’t a soul around.”

Tyler then offered some backstory on the song, which appeared on Aerosmith’s 1973 self-titled debut and the pair famously wrote on a water bed in the band’s Boston apartment. “I looked at Joe and I said, ‘Fuck we got a song!’” Tyler recalled. “Of course the label ain’t gonna take you on unless you have songs, and we had no songs. We had none. I said Joe, ‘I think we just wrote our first song!’”

Aerosmith kicked off their Vegas residency last month, and they’re set to resume the show at Park MGM’s Park Theater June 19th. Following a stretch of summer shows, Aerosmith will bring Deuces Are Wild to the East Coast for a series of performances in National Harbor, Maryland, Atlantic City, NJ and Springfield, Massachusetts.

