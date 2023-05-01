Aerosmith to ‘Peace Out’ With Farewell Tour
Aerosmith are taking their final touring bow with “Peace Out,” billed as their farewell tour. The Black Crowes will serve as special guests. Tickets for the 40-date run go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
The jaunt kicks off later this year in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 at Wells Fargo Center and sees the band hitting arenas across North America through January 2024. It includes stops at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more arenas before it culminates in Montreal, QC, Canada at Bell Centre on Jan. 26.
The band is marking more than five decades as a band, and they are slated to perform hits from their 50-plus-year run. “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith said in a statement.
They also addressed Joey Kramer’s absence from their final tour run. “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the rest of the band said in a statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
The drummer took a “temporary leave of absence” during their 2022 Las Vegas residency (in 2020, Kramer sued the band for excluding him from joining the band for the Grammys while he recovered from minor injuries, according to the lawsuit).
Beyond their previous legal issues with their founding drummer, singer Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit, in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the mid-1970s. In the suit, Julia Misley alleges that Tyler convinced Misley’s mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which consequently allowed her to live with him and engage in a sexual relationship. She claims they were together from 1973 until about three years later.
Trending
Editor’s picks
The suit referenced Tyler’s memoirs in which the singer recalled that he “almost took a teen bride” and that her parents “signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.” Tyler has denied the claims.
Aerosmith Peace Out Tour Dates
Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA W PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC ArenaSept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody CenterOct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre