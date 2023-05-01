Aerosmith to ‘Peace Out’ With Farewell Tour

Aerosmith are taking their final touring bow with “Peace Out,” billed as their farewell tour. The Black Crowes will serve as special guests. Tickets for the 40-date run go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The jaunt kicks off later this year in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 at Wells Fargo Center and sees the band hitting arenas across North America through January 2024. It includes stops at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more arenas before it culminates in Montreal, QC, Canada at Bell Centre on Jan. 26.

The band is marking more than five decades as a band, and they are slated to perform hits from their 50-plus-year run. “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith said in a statement.

They also addressed Joey Kramer’s absence from their final tour run. “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the rest of the band said in a statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The drummer took a “temporary leave of absence” during their 2022 Las Vegas residency (in 2020, Kramer sued the band for excluding him from joining the band for the Grammys while he recovered from minor injuries, according to the lawsuit).

Beyond their previous legal issues with their founding drummer, singer Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit, in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the mid-1970s. In the suit, Julia Misley alleges that Tyler convinced Misley’s mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which consequently allowed her to live with him and engage in a sexual relationship. She claims they were together from 1973 until about three years later. Trending Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities ‘Succession’ Recap: Logan Roy Makes Shock Return, Shiv and Tom Get Kinky CIA Director, Noam Chomsky Named in Epstein's Private Calendar: Report ‘Barry’ Recap: A Tragic Death Shakes Up Bill Hader’s Dark Satire Editor’s picks

The suit referenced Tyler’s memoirs in which the singer recalled that he “almost took a teen bride” and that her parents “signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.” Tyler has denied the claims.

Aerosmith Peace Out Tour Dates

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA W PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC ArenaSept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody CenterOct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre