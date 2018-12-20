Aerosmith, Ludacris, Bruno Mars Top Super Bowl Music Fest Lineup

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII, which kicks off on February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3rd, the three-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will take place at the city’s State Farm Arena, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Aerosmith, Ludacris and Bruno Mars are among the festival’s performers. It runs January 31st through February 2nd.

Giving a nod to the area’s vibrant hip-hop scene, hometown artists Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and Lil Jon will appear on January 31st. February 1st features Aerosmith, with Post Malone scheduled to join the rockers for their set. It culminates on February 2nd with Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

In an interview with AJC, Lil Jon addressed why he wanted to participate in the event, despite some peers boycotting events related to the Super Bowl (Rihanna turned down headlining the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick. Maroon 5 has been tapped to perform the high-profile gig).

“It’s our hometown, we gotta. It’s rare when we’re able to showcase what we love about this city and showcase our city,” Lil Jon said. “I think it’s more about the city than it is anything else. The Super Bowl is the Super Bowl, but this is the city we’ve grown up in, we launched our careers in and the city we live in. It’s about showcasing everything we love about our city.”