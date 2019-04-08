Aerosmith Kick Off Their Las Vegas Residency: ‘We’re All Getting Laid Tonight’

Aerosmith kicked off their Deuces are Wild Las Vegas residency on Saturday with show packed with pyro, elaborate catwalks and a setlist packed with their biggest hits. Some fans even paid upwards of $700 to sit directly on the stage and listen to Steven Tyler’s in-ear monitor feed. “Get the fuck up, this is Las Vegas!” Steven Tyler instructed. “We’re all getting laid tonight, so stand the fuck up!”

The show kicked off with a video documenting the band’s history that stretched to nearly 40 minutes, testing the patience of many in the audience. All was forgiven when they took the stage and launched into “Train Kept A-Rollin’.” The rest of the night was heavy on their biggest hits, including Sweet Emotion,” “Love In An Elevator,” “I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing” and “Dream On.” Midway through, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry sat down on two chairs on the edge of the stage and played a mini-set that included “Seasons of Wither” from their 1974 LP Get Your Wings.

The setlist wasn’t that different than Aerosmith’s standard arena show, but they did break out the relative rarities “Kings and Queens” and “Hangman Jury.” But a typical arena show doesn’t let you tour an Aerosmith museum for $275 or get a backstage tour and band meet-and-greet for a mere $2,500. There are another 34 Deuces are Wild shows booked at the Park Theater (which they share with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson) and if sales remain strong, expect many, many more.