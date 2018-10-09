Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Plots Headlining Tour

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry will embark on a headlining tour this fall in support of his new album, Sweetzerland Manifesto. The trek starts November 30th at the Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City, Iowa and includes stops in Detroit, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The tour wraps December 16th at the Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.

Tickets for Perry’s fall tour go on sale October 12th at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for those that subscribe to Perry’s newsletter or follow him social media begins today, October 9th. Special VIP packages will also be available starting October 10th. Complete information is available on Perry’s website.

During his April tour in support of Sweetzerland Manifesto, Perry debuted his new touring band, which notably featured fellow Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and Extreme’s Gary Cherone on lead vocals. The setlist will feature a mix of songs from Perry’s solo catalogue, along with rarely-played tracks from Aerosmith’s earliest records, such as “Toys In the Attic” and “Rocks.”

Perry released Sweetzerland manifesto in January. The rocker’s Hollywood Vampires bandmate, Johnny Depp, executive produced the record, while it featured guest vocals from Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, the New York Dolls’ David Johansen and Terry Reid

Joe Perry Tour Dates

November 30 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 1 – West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus

December 2 – Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom

December 4 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

December 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

December 7 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

December 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

December 13 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

December 15 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

December 16 – Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon