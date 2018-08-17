Aerosmith Enlist the Roots’ Horns for ‘Mama Kin’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Aerosmith recruited the Roots‘ horn section to perform two of their 1970s tracks, “Mama Kin” and “Big Ten Inch Record,” on Thursday’s Tonight Show.

On “Mama Kin,” a highlight from the band’s self-titled 1973 debut LP, frontman Steven Tyler paraded around the stage with his scarf-clad mic stand and harmonized with guitarist Joe Perry into one microphone. The horn section offered a soulful strut to “Big Ten Inch Record,” a playful cut from 1975’s Toys From the Attic, with Tyler adding a spirited harmonica solo.

Aerosmith recently announced their first Las Vegas residency, the 18-date Deuces Are Wild, which begins April 6th, 2019 at the Park MGM’s Park Theater and runs through July 9th. The shows will feature “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions” and sound design from producer Giles Martin, who worked on the Cirque du Soleil Beatles show, Love.

“We wanted to bring in there that we really can’t do on the road on a regular tour,” Perry told Today. “So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it.”