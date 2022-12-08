Aerosmith Cancel Remainder of Las Vegas Residency Due to Steven Tyler’s Illness

Aerosmith has canceled the remainder of their 2022 Las Vegas residency due to an unspecified illness impacting frontman Steven Tyler.

After canceling two Deuces Are Wild shows earlier this week, the remaining two Vegas concerts — scheduled for Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 — were called off by the band Thursday.

“On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” Aerosmith said Thursday in cancelling the final two Vegas shows. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!” The band did not specify what Tyler’s illness is.

Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/cNiHypaXVj — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) December 8, 2022

On Dec. 2, Aerosmith announced the last-minute cancellation of that night’s concert as Tyler was “feeling unwell and unable to perform.”

This past summer, Aerosmith canceled the start of their Las Vegas residency as Tyler reentered a drug rehabilitation center. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote in a statement at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Aerosmith returned to the road in Sept. 2022 for their first post-pandemic concert, and after another gig at their hometown Fenway Park in Boston, the group restarted their Las Vegas residency, performing 12 shows from Sept. 17 to the now-final gig on Nov. 29.

While the band promised to see fans in the new year, Aerosmith currently has no concerts scheduled for 2023.