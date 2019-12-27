Aerosmith, BTS Donate Autographed Gear to MusiCares Charity Auction

Aerosmith will auction off a variety of gear, from microphones to guitars, alongside other items from BTS, Tom Petty, Eddie Vedder and more at a sale benefitting the Recording Academy’s non-profit charity, MusiCares.

Aerosmith will also be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special 30th anniversary benefit gala taking place January 24th, two days before the Grammys. The auction will take place January 24th as well, starting at 11 a.m. PT via Julien’s Auctions. Advance bidding, however, starts today, December 27th, via the Julien’s Auctions website.

Among the lots Aerosmith are donating include Steven Tyler’s autographed Shure SM58 microphone and white stand, replete with an array of scarves (estimated $5,000 to $10,000). Joe Perry is set to put up an autographed Les Paul Signature guitar ($5,000 to $7,000), while Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer have put up an autographed bass, Stratocaster guitar and Remo Emperor drumhead, respectively (all estimated between $2,000 and $4,000). The band will also auction off a special VIP package to their Las Vegas show Deuces Are Wild that includes first class airline tickets, hotel accommodations, a meet-and-greet with Perry and Tyler and more ($10,000 to $20,000).

K-Pop stars BTS will place their first items up for auction, seven signed, custom-made microphones used between 2017 and 2019. Other unique items set to hit the block include a Nixon Ltd custom watch that boasts a leather band made from Tom Petty’s own guitar strap ($10,000 to $20,000) and the painting Halsey made on a linen sheet while she performed “Eastside” on Saturday Night Live in February ($5,000 to $7,000).

The sale will also boast plenty of classic rock auction fare including a guitars signed by Dave Grohl, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Pete Townshend and Carlos Santana, while Eddie Vedder placed his signature and a few drawings on a ukulele (all $5,000 to $7,000). Fleetwood Mac are offering up a signed photo from their MusiCares Person of the Year event last year ($2,500 to $3,000), and Linda Ronstandt has donated a framed and signed copy of her album Heart Like a Wheel ($1,000 to $2,000).