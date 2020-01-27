Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert at Fenway Park

Aerosmith will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a concert in their hometown of Boston. The band will play at Fenway Park on September 18th.

The band will return to Boston after their Las Vegas residency and a summer trek in Europe. Tickets for the show will go on sale January 31st.

On Sunday, the band performed at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, busting out 1993 anthem “Livin’ on the Edge.” They also reunited with Run-D.M.C. for “Walk This Way,” complete with a destroyed wall that echoed the 1986 video.

Noticeably absent from the extravagant performance — as well as the recent MusicCares tribute — was drummer Joey Kramer, who felt excluded from Music’s Biggest Night and filed a lawsuit against the band. John Douglas took his place.

“This is not about money,” Kramer said in a statement. “I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.”

However, in a recent update on the drama, the band responded to Kramer’s lawsuit and said that while there isn’t enough time for him to rehearse for the Grammys, he was more than welcome to appear alongside them on stage. “We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse,” the band said in a statement. “We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage.”

No word yet on whether Kramer will appear at Fenway.