Meet Rolling Stone’s Newest Advice Columnist: David Crosby

Few people have been through more wild ups and downs in life than David Crosby. The legendary Byrds/CSNY singer/songwriter has survived five months in a Texas prison, drug and alcohol addiction, the sudden death of his girlfriend, a kidney transplant, bitter breakups of his iconic bands, severe financial hardship and medical ailments like diabetes and hepatitis C. Somehow or another, at age 77, he’s not only lived to tell these tales, but he’s writing some of the best music of his career. In the past five years he’s released four solo album that rank up there with his best works of the Sixties and Seventies. You can see him on tour later this year with his Sky Trails band, including a return visit to Woodstock 50 years after he played the original.

He’s also adapted to the social media age better than any rock star in his generation. Since joining Twitter in 2011, Croz has Tweeted over 49,000 times, offering his thoughts on everything from the the 2020 election to how to quit drinking to Kanye West.

That mix of life experience, hard knocks, and brutal honesty makes him the perfect choice for his newest gig: Rolling Stone’s advice columnist. His column, which we’re calling Ask Croz, will make its debut in the June issue of Rolling Stone, and you can now submit questions.

Having trouble in your love life? Struggling to keep your drinking habit under control? Want to know how to make it in the music industry? Ask Croz! You can e-mail him at askcroz@rolllingstone.com or simply Tweet it out with the hashtag #AskCroz.

No question is too serious and no question is too ridiculous. Croz is down to field whatever matter is on your mind. Fire away.