Tina Turner Musical: Adrienne Warren Performs Passionate ‘River Deep, Mountain High’

After a hugely successful run in London’s West End, Tina, the Tina Turner Musical will make its Broadway debut this fall. To get fans excited, the producers announced on Tuesday that Adrienne Warren will reprise her critically lauded portrayal of the rock legend. They also released a video of the performer singing the iconic “River Deep, Mountain High,” which is also available on the cast album.

“Working on this show has been a life-changing experience for me,” Warren said in a statement released to the press. “Tina’s unshakable courage, grace and determination have been our constant inspiration, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to be part of this telling of her story. It has been an amazing year in London, working with the incredible Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall and the creative team, in a city that has welcomed me with open arms. Returning home to Broadway, in this role and in this show, is a dream come true.”

Produced by Phil Spector, “River Deep, Mountain High” — which was ranked Number 33 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list — was recorded by Turner in 1966 using his trademark Wall of Sound music technique. “I must have sung that 500,000 times,” Turner later recalled. “I was drenched with sweat. I had to take my shirt off and stand there in my bra to sing.” The scene is reimagined in the musical as the pivotal moment when she finds her voice as a solo artist.

“Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me,” Turner, who co-produced the musical, said in an earlier statement. “I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”