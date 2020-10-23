Watch Adrianne Lenker Play ‘Zombie Girl’ in a Cabin

On the release day of her double solo LP Songs and Instrumentals, Adrianne Lenker has dropped a video for “Zombie Girl.”

The clip opens with Lenker playing the acoustic guitar in a cabin in the woods — where she recorded the two albums in quarantine. “What a dream that was,” she sings. “I almost couldn’t wake because/I was frozen in bed with a zombie girl/Vacant as a closed-down fair.”

“Zombie Girl” follows the singles “Dragon Eyes” and “Anything” and 2018’s Abysskiss. The records were pressed on analog-analog-analog (AAA), are completely digital-free, and feature artwork depicting watercolor paintings by her grandmother, Diane Lee.

“As I settled into the cabin over the course of a month, I grew really connected to the space itself,” Lenker said. “The one-room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space. …I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”