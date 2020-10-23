 Watch Adrianne Lenker Play 'Zombie Girl' In a Cabin - Rolling Stone
Watch Adrianne Lenker Play ‘Zombie Girl’ in a Cabin

Clip arrives on release day of double solo LP Songs and Instrumentals

Angie Martoccio

On the release day of her double solo LP Songs and Instrumentals, Adrianne Lenker has dropped a video for “Zombie Girl.”

The clip opens with Lenker playing the acoustic guitar in a cabin in the woods — where she recorded the two albums in quarantine. “What a dream that was,” she sings. “I almost couldn’t wake because/I was frozen in bed with a zombie girl/Vacant as a closed-down fair.”

“Zombie Girl” follows the singles “Dragon Eyes” and “Anything” and 2018’s Abysskiss. The records were pressed on analog-analog-analog (AAA), are completely digital-free, and feature artwork depicting watercolor paintings by her grandmother, Diane Lee.

“As I settled into the cabin over the course of a month, I grew really connected to the space itself,” Lenker said. “The one-room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space. …I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”

