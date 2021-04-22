Adrianne Lenker Sets Fall Tour Dates

Adrianne Lenker announced a brief fall tour in support of her recent albums Songs and Instrumentals.
The trek kicks off on November 5th in Burlington, Vermont, making stops along the East before wrapping in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 21st. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon E.T.
The dual solo LPs, released last fall, were made in quarantine at a cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts. “As I settled into the cabin over the course of a month, I grew really connected to the space itself,” she said. “The one-room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”
Last month, Lenker performed the Songs track “Dragon Eyes” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon ahead of the Grammys, where her band Big Thief was nominated for two awards. She appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January to perform “Anything.“
Adrianne Lenker Tour Dates
11/5 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
11/6 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
11/10 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/12 – Arden, DE @ Gild Hall
11/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
11/15 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum
11/17 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)