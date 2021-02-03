Adrianne Lenker Dances in the Desert in ‘Forwards Beckon Rebound’ Video

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker recorded her two new solo albums Songs and Instrumentals in a cabin in Massachusetts, but her latest video finds her far out west in the California desert.

Shot at Wild Heart Ranch in Joshua Tree, the clip for “Forwards Beckon Rebound” features Lenker standing at a car, leaning in the driver’s seat to change songs. She sets it to her own tune, then begins dancing with the sunset behind her. “Mystery of lack stabbing stars through my back/Forwards, beckon, rebound,” she sings.

Lenker directed the video herself, while it was created by producer V Haddad and cinematographer Adam Gundersheimer. It follows the video for “Zombie Girl,” as well as a recent performance of “Anything” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Lenker released Songs and Instrumentals last fall. They mark her third and fourth solo albums, after 2018’s Abysskiss. Lenker recorded the LPs in the spring of 2020, directly after Big Thief’s tour was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m grateful that this music has come into existence,” Lenker said in a previous statement. “These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”