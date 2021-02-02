Adrian Younge Announces New Album ‘The American Negro,’ Shares Title Track

Adrian Younge has announced The American Negro, a multimedia project that will include a new album, a four-part podcast, and a film written, directed, edited, and composed by Younge himself.

Released in conjunction with Black History Month, The American Negro is what Younge considers to be “the most important creative accomplishment of my life,” dissecting the evolution of racism in America and systemic challenges faced by people of color. On Tuesday, Younge released the album’s title track along with its provocative cover art, which depicts Younge hanging from a tree, reminiscent of the “lynching postcards” created by white Americans in the early 20th century.

“This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people,” Younge said in a statement. “It should be evident that any examination of black music is an examination of the relationship between black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche.”

Along with The American Negro album, which will be released on February 26th via Jazz Is Dead, Younge has produced a four-part podcast, Invisible Blackness, featuring conversations with Chuck D, Ladybug Mecca, Kenyon Harrold, Michael Jai White, and more. The series will launch on Thursday, February 4th, exclusively via Amazon Music. Additionally, Younge will release his short film T.A.N. later this month as an Amazon Music exclusive.