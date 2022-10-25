fbpixel
Blink-182 and Paramore Will Be Next to Each Other at New ‘Adjacent Music Festival’

The Memorial Day weekend fest will bring bands like Turnstile, Jimmy Eat World, and Coheed and Cambria to Atlantic City, New Jersey
Turnstile, Paramore, and Blink-182 are all set for the inaugural Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City this May. Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns/Getty Images

A new music festival is coming to the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dubbed the Adjacent Music Festival, the two-day concert over Memorial Day Weekend features headliners Paramore and Blink-182, who announced their reunion with singer Tom DeLonge earlier this month.

The lineup also emphasizes talent born in the tri-state area of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. Japanese Breakfast, the Starting Line, and Mannequin Pussy represent Philadelphia, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Folly are among those from the Garden State, and Jeff Rosenstock, the Movie Life, and Wheatus — whose “Teenage Dirtbag” has found a second life in a TikTok trend — rep Long Island, New York.

The red-hot hardcore band Turnstile are also on the bill, along with Jimmy Eat World, Idles, Motion City Soundtrack, the Linda Lindas, I Am the Avalanche, Phantom Planet, and Coheed and Cambria, among others. More than 40 bands are set to perform over three stages.

As its name implies, Adjacent Music Festival — slated for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28 — will be next to the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Two-day GA passes and VIP packages go on sale Friday, Oct. 28.

Paramore is currently on its own headlining tour of theaters, while Blink-182 recently released their new song “Edging.”

