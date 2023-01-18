Adi Oasis Channels High Fashion and Euphoria in Video for Ovulation Anthem ‘Multiply’

French-Caribbean musician Adi Oasis has penned musical entries that mine the human experience. On her latest single, “Multiply,” she even makes the topic of ovulating simmer with romance, embedding it with a sense of control that it doesn’t usually carry. In the accompanying video for the record, which will appear on her forthcoming album Lotus Glow, out March 3, the singer leans into high fashion for a euphoric visual performance.

“‘Multiply’ is about that very real thing that happens to many women when their hormones start saying “I want a baby,'” Oasis tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “It can be purely hormonal, or desperately romantic. Sometimes it’s both. Of course, men say ‘I want to have your baby’ to women all the time. But I wanted to flip the script, saying it from a position of power, but also from a place of vulnerability.”

Over jazzy production, Oasis gives it up to nature, singing: “My ovaries are calling, calling/It’s just a need, you’re just in time/Don’t blame it on me, cause my world keeps turning/You make me wanna multiply.”

“Multiply” arrives as a type of reintroduction from the singer formerly known as Adeline. Lotus Glow marks her second full-length album release but functions as a new beginning as her first release as Adi Oasis.

“Lotus Glow is the first album I’ve released as Adi Oasis, and it’s my most personal work yet,” she tells Rolling Stone. “Musically it’s my most confident — and the most organic, and funky, the way we sound on stage. Thematically it’s fearless, yet vulnerable, and also more political, because I am a black female immigrant, and these are my truths. Lotus Glow represents the flower I have blossomed into, and the Glow that is my destiny.”