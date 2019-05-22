×
Hear Adeline Cruise ‘Top Down’ on Funky New Song

Track marks first new music from former Escort singer following 2018 solo debut

Rising singer-songwriter Adeline revels in a lovestruck fantasy on her new song “Top Down.”

The track boasts a stripped-down arrangement that finds Adeline layering plucky guitars and atmospheric synths over a soul-shaking bass groove. The song places Adeline’s indelible vocals at the forefront as she crafts harmonies and spins lyrics that expertly capture the euphoric waves of a new love.

“Top Down” marks Adeline’s first new song since she released her self-titled debut album last year. Prior to embarking on her solo career Adeline served as the lead singer for New York disco revivalists Escort, releasing two albums with the group, their 2012 self-titled debut and 2015’s Animal Nature.

Adeline has a handful of North American shows scheduled over the next few weeks. Following a gig tonight, May 22nd, in Brooklyn, New York, she’ll perform in Los Angeles May 30th and Denver May 31st. On August 9th, she’ll take part in the Industry City Summer Series in Brooklyn, performing alongside Natalie Prass.

