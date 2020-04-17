 Adeline Previews New EP, 'Intérimes,' With Captivating 'Twilight' - Rolling Stone
Adeline Ruminates on a Lost Love With New Song, ‘Twilight’

Track will appear on upcoming ‘Intérimes’ EP from former Escort singer

Jon Blistein

Adeline, former singer for nu-disco outfit Escort, contemplates the end of a relationship on her new song, “Twilight,” set to appear on her upcoming EP, Intérimes, out June 12th.

“Twilight” is a captivating soul tune that’s light on its feet thanks to a bouncy bass, crisp drums, and twinkling keys, not to mention Adeline’s bright and dextrous vocals. But in the lyrics, the French Caribbean singer paints a somber but honest portrait of a fading love, singing, “A distant memory/In this lonely heart of mine/Is trynna pull me back in time/As I watch you fade away.”

Adeline wrote and produced “Twilight” with frequent collaborator Morgan Wiley. The song arrives with a simple video, self-directed by Adeline, that finds the musician trying to add a bit more levity to her heartbreak as she sings while luxuriating in bed with a glass of wine.

In a statement, Adeline explained: ” ‘Twilight’ is about a relationship that’s ending. It’s that particularly painful moment when you realize that it’s over. You have nothing left to give and there’s nothing left to say. The twilight is the period from dawn to sunrise or sunset to dusk. It’s the moment of realization that there is a transition coming. It’s saying goodbye to something while saying hello to the next.”

“Twilight” will appear on the Intérimes EP alongside two previously released songs, Adeline’s recent single, “Middle,” and its B side, a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan.” Adeline released her self-titled debut album in 2018.

