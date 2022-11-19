See Adele Finally Kick Off Her ‘Weekends With’ Las Vegas Residency

After postponing her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency by nearly a year, Adele finally took the stage Friday for the first of her 30-plus shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The concert — which, with a 20-song setlist, marked the longest of Adele’s career — culled from all four of the singer’s studio albums, with 21 receiving the most attention, as eight songs — including the hits “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain” (complete with pyrotechnics) and “Rumour Has It” — from that LP were performed at opening night.

From her most recent LP 30, Adele delivered “Easy on Me,” “I Drink Wine,” “Love Is a Game,” “Hold On” and “Oh My God.”

In addition to the music, Adele was her cheerful, effusive self with the audience, at one point firing a tee shirt gun into the crowd and bantering about subjects that ranged from buying cocktails for fans to her upcoming television plans.

“I’ve got a lot to tell you. It’s a bloody massive week for me, this week,” Adele sad (via Billboard). “It’s the Walking Dead finale on Sunday! Do we have any Walking Dead fans here?” After she got a pretty healthy dose of screams from the crowd, she was a bit surprised. “Oh! I thought this was going to be a stiffer crowd than that. I’ve been obsessed with The Walking Dead for like over a decade, and on Sunday it’s all coming to an end. And obviously it’s opening night, and it was the Grammys [nominations], and it’s the World Cup – fucking hell, there’s a lot going on!”

At one point during the concert, Adele also wandered into the Colosseum crowd to perform her 25 hit “When We Were Young”:

Prior to Opening Night, Adele wrote to fans on Instagram, "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don't know. But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!"

“Weekends With Adele” continues Saturday night at Caesars Palace, with 30-plus more weekend shows sprinkled in through March 2023.

The Vegas residency kicked off just days after Adele received seven nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year (30) and Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”).