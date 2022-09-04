Adele, the Beatles Win Big at Creative Arts Emmys

Adele, the Beatles and the all-star team of rappers that performed at Super Bowl LVI were among the big winners Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Both the concert special Adele: One Night Only and the Apple+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back won five Emmys apiece to the lead the field, with the former victorious in the Variety Special (pre-recorded), Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control for a Special categories.

The Beatles: Get Back, featuring hours of unseen footage of the recording of Let It Be, won for Outstanding Documentary Series, Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program (for director Peter Jackson), Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (single or multi-camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (single or multi-camera).

The Dr. Dre-led Super Bowl LVI halftime show — which also featured Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige — was awarded Best Live Variety Special, the first time a Super Bowl halftime show (and a hip-hop act) has won that Creative Arts Emmy, the Hollywood Reporter notes.

Following Adele and Eminem’s Emmy wins, both artists are now a Tony shy of becoming EGOT winners: In addition to their many Grammy awards, both Adele and Eminem have Best Original Song Oscars for “Skyfall” and “Lose Yourself” respectively.

Other Creative Arts Emmy winners included Barack Obama (for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks), Lizzo (for her competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) and a posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman, who was honored for his voiceover work in Marvel’s What If…? animated series.