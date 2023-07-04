Adele Tells Fans Not to Throw Sh-t on Stage: ‘I’ll F–king Kill You’

Adele has had it with the news of people throwing crap at artists while they are performing. While at her Las Vegas residency, Adele called bullshit on an alarming trend that’s endangered artists and disrupted several shows over the last few weeks.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?” Adele said to the audience while touting a T-shirt gun during one of her “Weekends With Adele” shows. “These people have lost it, could you imagine?”

Fans throwing items on stage isn’t particularly new; Tyler, the Creator told fans last year during his “Call Me if You Get Lost” tour to stop the behavior, asking “what’s the logic?” Last November, Harry Styles was hit in the eye with a skittle while performing in Los Angeles. However, In recent weeks, Bebe Rexha needed three stitches after an attendee threw their iPhone at her. Nicolas Malvagna, the man who allegedly threw the phone, told the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that he “was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the face after a concertgoer threw a bracelet at her, Ava Max was assaulted by a man who crashed the stage at an L.A. show and slapped her, and Pink was interrupted mid-song when someone apparently threw a bag of their dead mother's ashes onstage.

Rolling Stone has also addressed the idiocy of throwing things on stage and discussed the rise of concert misbehavior and some of the factors behind it in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now.

“I fucking dare you,” she said with a chuckle, per a video shared by Pop Crave. “Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”