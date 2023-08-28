Adele Stops Show to Defend Fan Bothered by Security for ‘Standing Up’ and Singing

They can stand if they want to! Adele paused her show in Las Vegas over the weekend to defend a fan who was approached by security several times and told to sit down while he stood up and sang the lyrics to her music.

The fan Juanpa Lastra — who recorded himself with a 360-degree camera — posted a video of his footage as a woman came up to him and asked him to sit down while he passionately sang the lyrics to “I Drink Wine.” In the video, a woman could be seen telling Lastra to sit down and look at the rest of the section, which was sitting. Lastra took a seat and continued to sing.

Adele seemed to notice from the stage, acknowledged him and invited him to do whatever he wanted to. “You can stand up there darling. You can stand up!” she told him.

Surprised and excited after being noticed by Adele, Lastra shot up before security approached him again and encouraged him to calm down as Adele started her next song. “We can sing though, right?” an off-camera person could be heard saying.

Adele then stopped her show again to tell security guards to leave him alone. “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up? What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you! Why are you all bothering him?” Adele said. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Lastra shared a video of the moment on his TikTok as he blew kisses to the musician from his seat and hugged his friend. "Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be," he captioned his TikTok with the footage. "I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as Adele, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me."

“I did not expect everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me,” he added. “I just was in awe with the masterpiece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for the haters.”

Adele is in the midst of her “Weekends With Adele” residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, with shows planned through early November.