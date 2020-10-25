Adele Reveals on ‘SNL’: ‘My Album’s Not Finished’

When Adele was announced as host — but not musical guest — for this week’s Saturday Night Live, many assumed the singer was returning to the spotlight after three years because she was on the brink of releasing new music. However, in her opening monologue, Adele was quick to dispel any rumors about her much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s 25.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host,” Adele said. “Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

“I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens,” the singer added.

During the monologue, Adele also credited SNL with first introducing the British singer to American audiences. “Not only do I genuinely love this show, but the show broke my career here in America, 12 very long years ago,” she explained. “You see, I was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Miss Tina Fey and so obviously, a few million people tuned in to watch it and now the rest is now history.”

Adele also discussed her weight loss (“Because of the travel bans, I had to travel light so I only brought half of me, and this is the half I chose”) and her habit of cursing during live broadcasts.