Adele Shatters Single-Day Streaming Records With ‘Easy on Me’

Less than 24 hours after its release, Adele’s long-awaited new single “Easy on Me” already shattered the single-day streaming records on numerous services, including Spotify and Amazon Music.

On Friday, just 18 hours after the single’s arrival, Spotify tweeted that “And just like that, @Adele set a new record,” noting that she was already the record holder for most-streamed song in the single day.

When the 24-hour window had closed, the final tally from the streaming service was 24 million global streams, Spotify told Rolling Stone Saturday. That total breaks the previous single day streaming record set earlier this year by BTS’ “Butter,” which reached just under 21 million streams on May 23rd, 2021.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

Additionally, “Easy On Me” also broke the record for most-streamed song in a day in the United Kingdom with over 3.2M streams.

Amazon Music also announced that “Easy on Me” received the most first-day global streams of any song in the history of that streaming service.

Earlier this week, Adele revealed that her much-anticipated new LP 30 will arrive November 19th. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life,” she said. “And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote of the album, the follow-up to 2015’s 25.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.”