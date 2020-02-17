 Watch Adele Perform 'Rolling in the Deep' at Friends' Wedding - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next BTS Reveal 'Map of the Soul : 7' Tracklist, Sia Collaboration Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Adele Perform ‘Rolling in the Deep’ at Friends’ Wedding

The singer also said her next album is coming in September

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adele says her new album is coming in September.

Adele says her new album is coming in September.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Imagine having your wedding band be none other than Adele. The singer took the stage to celebrate her friend Laura Dockrill’s nuptials at the Mason’s Arms pub in London over the weekend and used the opportunity as a chance to confirm the arrival of her next album this fall.

Adele officiated the wedding of Dockrill and former Maccabees band member Hugo White, and performed “Rolling in the Deep” following the ceremony, as well as covers of Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.” A recording of her saying “expect my album in September” has also surfaced online, reportedly following her performance.

The possibility of a September album matches up with something Adele’s team said a few weeks ago the Eurosonic Noorderslag conference and festival in the Netherlands. Lucy and Jonathan Dickins confirmed that new music from the singer should be expected in 2020, according to Music Week. “The sooner the better,” Jonathan noted during the appearance.

Adele’s last album, 25, dropped in 2015. She won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards, as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single “Hello.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.