Watch Adele Perform ‘Rolling in the Deep’ at Friends’ Wedding

Imagine having your wedding band be none other than Adele. The singer took the stage to celebrate her friend Laura Dockrill’s nuptials at the Mason’s Arms pub in London over the weekend and used the opportunity as a chance to confirm the arrival of her next album this fall.

Adele officiated the wedding of Dockrill and former Maccabees band member Hugo White, and performed “Rolling in the Deep” following the ceremony, as well as covers of Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.” A recording of her saying “expect my album in September” has also surfaced online, reportedly following her performance.

Adele singing “Rolling in the Deep” at Laura Dockrill’s wedding party today. pic.twitter.com/CHEGqIs22i — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 15, 2020

ADELE NOT ONLY SERVING LOOKS BUT ALSO VOCALS IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/YzwAaBw3am — chesca (@hypnoticpaulson) February 16, 2020

🚨 @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

The possibility of a September album matches up with something Adele’s team said a few weeks ago the Eurosonic Noorderslag conference and festival in the Netherlands. Lucy and Jonathan Dickins confirmed that new music from the singer should be expected in 2020, according to Music Week. “The sooner the better,” Jonathan noted during the appearance.

Adele’s last album, 25, dropped in 2015. She won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards, as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single “Hello.”