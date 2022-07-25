 Adele Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency - Rolling Stone
Adele ‘Finally’ Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency

“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” Adele said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

Adele

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Back in January, Adele indefinitely postponed her 24-date Las Vegas residency billed “Weekends With Adele” because the show wasn’t ready, citing delivery delays and Covid-19 complications. Now, the singer says she “finally” has everything in place and is ready to put on a show. On Monday, the singer shared the newly rescheduled dates with a few additional shows added to the schedule at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele wrote on social media. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

“Weekends With Adele” will launch on Nov. 18 and run through March 25 for a total of 32 shows. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, fans who held tickets to the original shows will be given priority access to the rescheduled dates, as well as fans who registered for Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale.

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” Adele continued. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Earlier this month, Adele opened up about the decision to postpone the residency shows in an interview with BBC 4 Radio, explaining that no amount of money or guilt was going to push her into putting on a show that wasn’t ready.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough,” she said. “ “You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing.”

