Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th.

The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in.

“There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by “Hello” collaborator Greg Kurstin. “I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim and I am drowning in this silence.”

Adele previously shared a teaser for what appears to be the track’s music video, announcing at the time that her return single would arrive October 15th. The preview came after a series of billboards and projections appeared the world touted the number “30,” the rumored and much-anticipated follow-up to her 2015 LP 25. The “30” popped up in famous places, including outside the Louvre in Paris, on the Colosseum in Rome, and near the top of the Empire State Building in New York.

Speaking to Vogue, Adele said of her upcoming album,”It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”