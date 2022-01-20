Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to ‘Delivery Delays’ and Covid

Adele is postponing her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off tomorrow, Jan. 21 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful video she shared on social media, she apologized, explaining that she was forced to postpone due to Covid-19 and delivery delays. She said that “it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” she said through tears. “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

“I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she continued. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure out and we’ve run out of time. And I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. We’re on it. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now. And I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Adele had initially shot down rumors that she would be doing a Las Vegas residency in support of 30, claiming at the time that there was “fucking nothing available” anyway. It’s unclear whether she plans to do a full tour in support of the LP after the residency. She also told RS at the time she wasn’t that interested in a major worldwide trek, especially as Covid concerns remain high.

In the caption accompanying the clip she shared on Thursday, she said that more information would be available soon. The residency, entitled Weekends With Adele, was originally slated to run Friday and Saturdays through April.