Adele Gives Golden Performance of ‘I Drink Wine’ as She Sweeps the Brits Awards

Sitting atop a piano like no one was watching, a crossed-leg Adele gave a stunning rendition of her song “I Drink Wine” as she effortlessly hit every note to perfection and looked gorgeous in a golden dress to match an all-gold backdrop at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards at O2 Arena in London.

Her performance came as she racked up multiple awards including artist, album, and song of the year at the awards show.

Later in the night, she took home the award for album of the year for 30 as she dedicated the trophy to both her son Angelo and her ex-husband Simon Konecki. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was so personal to me ‘cause not many people do that anymore,” she said while accepting the prize. “My son has been so kind and gracious and patient with me over the years.”

Adele also beat out the likes of Little Simz, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender in the Artist of the Year category. This was the first year that the awards show featured gender-neutral categories. She used her acceptance speech to share advice for new artists: “Never lose sight of why you are who you are. The reason people are into you is because there’s something you have in you,” she said. “Don’t ever let go of that ever.”

In Adele’s recent cover story for Rolling Stone, she spoke about the lyrics of “I Drink Wine” and their special meaning. “I took everything so personally at that period of time in my life,” she said, “so the lyric ‘I hope I learn to get over myself’ is like [me saying], ‘Once I’ve done that, then maybe I can let you love me.’”

Adele’s performance comes a few weeks after she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to “delivery delays.” “Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” she said.