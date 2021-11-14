 Adele Helps Couple Get Engaged During 'One Night Only' Concert Special - Rolling Stone
Adele Helps Couple Get Engaged During ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special

Singer also performed “Easy On Me” and other ’30’ tracks live for the first time in front of star-studded audience

Brittany Spanos

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In October, Adele performed her first concert in over four years at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. It was filmed for Adele One Night Only, a two-hour concert and interview special with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. Though the audience was largely filled with famous friends like Drake, Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen Degeneres, Adele invited a lucky couple to the intimate show as they took a huge step in their relationship.

Adele began her show just as the sun setting, so once it was dark out she paused the show to tell the audience what was about to happen. A man named Quentin had written into a decoy TV show looking for help proposing to Ashley, his partner of seven years. The show’s producers helped facilitate a romantic day for the couple that would lead to a big surprise for Ashley. They had a romantic date that brought them to the park below Griffith Observatory for a picnic. After their meal, Quentin gave his girlfriend a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones (“kinky,” Adele remarked) and led her to the show. Adele instructed the audience to remain quiet as the pair walked to the front. She said yes.

After Quentin’s tearful proposal, Adele appeared out of the dark stage to the Ashley’s very palpable shock. They sat in the front row, between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, who offered them champagne. Adele then performed her cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” for them.

Adele One Night Only featured a mix of classic and new songs by the star. In between hits like “Hello” and “Someone Like You,” she debuted several tracks from her upcoming album 30: “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” She also performed her hit single “Easy On Me” for the first time.

Oprah interviewed Adele for the special, and the pair discussed her divorce from Simon Konecki, motherhood, weight loss and healing her relationship with her late father. In her recent interview with Rolling Stone for the December cover, the spoke candidly about how important it was to heal her relationship with her father before he passed.  “I don’t think I understood the true deepness of how I felt about my dad until we spoke,” she said.

30 will be released on Nov. 19.

