Adele Takes Center Stage in the Theatrical New ‘Oh My God’ Video

Adele has released the new music video for “Oh My God.” The Greg Kurstin-produced track from 30 addresses reentering the dating world but the complications/difficulty navigating of doing that as someone who is in the spotlight.

The Sam Brown-directed clip boasts a a variety show feel, with the camera capturing Adele as she performs the song, along with an array of different dancers and performers. On “Oh My God,” Adele sings of the fear of putting herself out there, but also making sure not to lose herself in the process. “I’m a fool, but they all think I’m blind/I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind,” she sings. “I don’t have to explain myself to you/I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do.”

The second single from 30, which follows her Number One charting “Easy on Me,” is Number 31 on Rolling Stone‘s “Every Adele Song Ranked” list. Both singles have helped propel her fourth studio album, Number Two on Rolling Stone‘s “Best Albums of 2021” list, to top the Billboard 200 for its sixth consecutive week.