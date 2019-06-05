Watch Adele Rip Through Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ Verse at Los Angeles Party

Adele dusted off one of her favorite party tricks while out in Los Angeles this week: her ability to perfectly rap Nicki Minaj’s famed verse from Kanye West’s star-studded hit “Monster.” She previously showed off this skill on The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke segment.

Instagram user Patrick Buchanan captured the fortuitous appearance at the #NoMoreWackParties event on Tuesday night. The casually dressed singer-songwriter who was presumably not planning on launching her rap career that evening took the microphone in front of the DJ and spit Minaj’s rhymes out with no aid. Buchanan also filmed Adele dancing to Beyoncé’s “Formation” with a group of fellow attendees.

Adele has taken some time off since her massive world tour in support of her Grammy-winning 2015 album 25. On her 31st birthday, Adele referred to her next LP as being titled 30 in an Instagram post, keeping in line with the age theme of her previous three records, and joked that it would be “a drum n bass record to spite you,” in reference to her fans begging for new music on social media.